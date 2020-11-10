UPDATE: Missing Victoria woman located

Crystal Ross, 38, was reported missing after being last seen on Oct. 28

Victoria police are asking for help finding high-risk missing woman, Crystal Ross, who was last seen in Victoria Oct. 28. (Victoria Police Department handout)

The subject of a missing person alert that was issued on Nov. 10 has been found.

The Victoria Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating Crystal Ross, after she was last seen in Victoria on Oct. 28.

She was found safe after the alert was issued.

