Victoria police seek help finding ‘high risk’ missing woman

Police are asking for help to locate missing woman Angelina Brown. (VicPD handout)

Brown, 30, is described as an Indigenous woman standing five feet, six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds

Victoria police are hoping the public can help locate missing woman Angelina Brown.

Brown is described as a 30-year-old Indigenous woman, standing five-foot-six and weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. On social media, police describe her as a ‘high risk’ missing woman.

Family, community and VicPD officers are worried for her well-being, VicPD said in a news release.

While officers have no direct indication that Angelina is in immediate danger, the circumstances of her disappearance are considered high risk.

Angelina was first noted missing on Aug. 18 and was reported missing to VicPD on Aug. 20.

Anyone who sees Brown or has information is asked to call 911.

