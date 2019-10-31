Kendra Kivi was reported missing after she left a health facility in Burnaby on Oct. 21. (Victoria Police)

Victoria police seek help locating high-risk missing woman

Kendra Kivi reported missing after she left a health facility in Burnaby on Oct. 21

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing woman.

Kendra Kivi, 26, Caucasian standing five feet, seven inches tall with a full build. She has green eyes and long blonde hair with brown roots. She was last seen wearing a blue poncho with white stripes, a black shirt, a dark blue skirt with white stripes, a scarf and a pair of flip flops.

Kivi suffers from a health concern and was initially reported missing after she left a health facility in Burnaby on Oct. 21. She was observed in Victoria on Oct. 28 near the 700-block of Queens Avenue.

Officers have no indication she faces immediate harm, however, the circumstances under which she has gone missing are considered high-risk.

Kivi’s family and officers are worried about her.

If you see her call 911. If you have any information on where she may be please call 250-995-7654 or to remain anonymous call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
