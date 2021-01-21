Victoria police seek help locating missing 14-year-old

Izabel Villeneuve was last seen in the morning of Jan. 19

Victoria police are asking for help in locating a high-risk missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday.

Izabel Villeneuve is described as a Caucasian girl with long dark hair. She is 5’3”, weighs 90 pounds and has a slim build.

Police say Villeneuve was last seen in the 800-block of Burdett Avenue on the morning of Jan. 19 and that they wish to find her to ensure she is safe.

Anyone who sees Villeneuve is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

