Victoria police seek help to locate missing, high-risk man

Officers are asking for the public’s help to locating a high-risk missing man.

Vincent Slof, 52, is described as Caucasian, standing six feet, one inch tall with a slim build. He is bald with grey hair and green eyes. He was wearing a baseball cap, dark clothing, jeans and had a large blanket wrapped around him when he was last seen.

Slof was last seen yesterday afternoon in the Rock Bay area. Comments made at that time have caused investigators to consider the circumstances in which Slof has gone missing to be high-risk.

Officers and Slof’s community are concerned for his well-being and are working to locate him safe.

If you see him, or have any information about his whereabouts call 911.