Victoria police seek male suspect after Esquimalt break and enter

Caucasian man in his 20’s last seen in the 500-block of Lampson Street

Investigators with the Victoria Police Department are looking for a suspect related to a break and enter that occurred in Esquimalt Tuesday afternoon.

Esquimalt Division Patrol officers were called to the 500-block of Lampson street yesterday afternoon after the homeowner returned to the residence shortly before noon and reported discovering several items had been stolen and the home had been broken into.

A neighbour spotted an unknown male leaving the home, who is believed to be the suspect in the incident.

He is described as a Caucasian male in his early 20’s, wearing a black baseball cap with a white emblem on it, a dark, baggy jacket and noticeably bright orange or yellow running shoes.

The suspect was last seen in the 500-block of Lampson Street around noon Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the incident, or who may have seen this suspect, to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VicPD reminds homeowners many break and enters occur during the day when victims are away from the home. Building strong connections with your neighbours is encouraged, to help keep an eye on each other while one of you is away, helping to keep neighbourhoods safe.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Pedestrian bridge struck at Atkins and Six Mile in View Royal

Just Posted

Ashton Armoury highlights historical weapons

Saanich armoury’s display provides context to historical events

Pedestrian bridge struck at Atkins and Six Mile in View Royal

Traffic down to single lane, motorists asked to avoid the area

Pharmacy robbed on Richmond Road

Police say suspect was targeting drugs available at location

Oak Bay seeks municipal power to levy vacant homes

Council sends speculation tax motion to UBCM

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Premier John Horgan doesn’t ‘regret for a minute’ pulling out

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

The notorious member of the StopWatch Gang passed away this week

Premier congratulates MLA on run for Nanaimo mayor

John Horgan’s remarks a bit premature, Krog’s announcement is tonight

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

Former B.C. mill town eyed by province for new high-tech data hub

Canal Flats mill to be transformed into tech centre

SAR team rescues passenger from cruise ship off Vancouver Island

The passenger was suffering from a medical condition and needed immediate transfer to hospital

B.C. priest is not registered to practise psychology: regulator

Court documents show Larre was suspended by the College of Psychologists of British Columbia in 2006

B.C. woman with physical disability shocked after being refused straw

A growing number of Elk Valley businesses limit their use of plastic straws amid global movement

Most Read