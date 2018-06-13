Victoria police seek male suspect after Esquimalt break and enter

Caucasian man in his 20’s last seen in the 500-block of Lampson Street

Investigators with the Victoria Police Department are looking for a suspect related to a break and enter that occurred in Esquimalt Tuesday afternoon.

Esquimalt Division Patrol officers were called to the 500-block of Lampson street yesterday afternoon after the homeowner returned to the residence shortly before noon and reported discovering several items had been stolen and the home had been broken into.

A neighbour spotted an unknown male leaving the home, who is believed to be the suspect in the incident.

He is described as a Caucasian male in his early 20’s, wearing a black baseball cap with a white emblem on it, a dark, baggy jacket and noticeably bright orange or yellow running shoes.

The suspect was last seen in the 500-block of Lampson Street around noon Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the incident, or who may have seen this suspect, to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VicPD reminds homeowners many break and enters occur during the day when victims are away from the home. Building strong connections with your neighbours is encouraged, to help keep an eye on each other while one of you is away, helping to keep neighbourhoods safe.

