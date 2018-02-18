The man accused of physically and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl Feb. 18 at The Bay Centre downtown, is described as Caucasian or Aboriginal with short facial hair, of medium build and average height. VicPD photo

Man flees Bay Centre after daytime sexual assault in downtown Victoria

The suspect physically and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl shopping with a friend

Victoria Police are on the lookout for a man believed to have stalked and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl Sunday afternoon (Feb. 18) at The Bay Centre downtown.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect – a Caucasian or Aboriginal male around 40 years of age, of average height, with a medium build and short facial hair.

He appeared to have followed two girls into The Bay Centre and once they were alone, physically and sexually assaulted one of the girls. He was last seen heading north on Douglas St. on foot after he was seen to have changed his appearance as he fled.

During the incident the man wore glasses, a camouflage toque, a dark hoodie, a black winter jacket and blue jeans.

The young girl is being offered support, but did not suffer any injuries and was not required to go to the hospital. Officers are commending her for her bravery and courage.

If you have any information regarding this incident, VicPD encourage you to get in contact via the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or to report anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If you see the man believed to be the suspect, please call 911 immediately.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

