Victoria police seek man, witnesses after child reports suspicious incident

Victoria police seek witnesses after a suspicious incident involving a child in Victoria’s Fairfield neighbourhood.
A concerned parent called to report her 11-year-old daughter was in the area of Moss Street and Thurlow Road when a man spoke to her on Nov. 5 around 8 a.m. The child said the man’s comment was concerning. The girl continued walking away and last saw him meet up with two other men standing near a white truck at the corner of Thurlow Road. The girl was not physically injured in the interaction.
Officers hope to speak with witnesses and with the man involved. He is described as a Caucasian male in his 20s, with brown hair. The man may be associated with a rusty, older model blue car which was parked on Thurlow Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
