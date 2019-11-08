Victoria police seek man, witnesses after child reports suspicious incident

Victoria police seek witnesses after a suspicious incident involving a child in Victoria’s Fairfield neighbourhood.

A concerned parent called to report her 11-year-old daughter was in the area of Moss Street and Thurlow Road when a man spoke to her on Nov. 5 around 8 a.m. The child said the man’s comment was concerning. The girl continued walking away and last saw him meet up with two other men standing near a white truck at the corner of Thurlow Road. The girl was not physically injured in the interaction.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek high-risk missing man who may be in Sooke

Officers hope to speak with witnesses and with the man involved. He is described as a Caucasian male in his 20s, with brown hair. The man may be associated with a rusty, older model blue car which was parked on Thurlow Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter