Victoria police seek missing 47-year-old woman

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating 47-year-old Stefannie Postnikoff.

Postnikoff is described as a Caucasian woman standing 5’8” with a large build, weighing 200 lbs with jaw length brown hair and grey hair. She also wears wire framed reading glasses.

Postnikoff has been known to also use the name Elaine Hooker.

If you have information about Postnikoff, please all the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or to report what you know anonymously contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If you see Stefannie Postnikoff please call 911.

