Victoria Police seek missing 82-year-old woman

Victoria Police are seeking the public’s assistance in location a missing senior who suffers from dementia.

Leticia Byrch, 82, was last seen Monday morning in the 1200-block of Balmoral Rd. Byrch, who stands 5’1” and has shoulder length grey hair, was last seen wearing a red and blue cloth hat, a red jacket over a black vest and faded grey/blue jeans.

She was wearing grey shoes and carrying a large shoulder bag with two pockets that may be of a faded denim colour. Byrch speaks both English and Filipino.

VicPD ask that if you see Byrch, please call 911 immediately.

