Victoria police seek owner of giant, white lion statue

Victoria police are seeking the owner of a giant, white lion statue after it was found abandoned in the middle of someone’s driveway on Monday.

The statue, which resembles a traditional Chinese architectural ornament known as a guardian lion, was found in the middle of a driveway in the 1700-block of Kings Road on Jan. 4. Police believe it was stolen.

Anyone who believes the statue to be theirs or who has information regarding the incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

