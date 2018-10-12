Victoria police seek to reunite hundreds of stolen items

Drugs, cash also discovered during police search Oct. 4

A Victoria man faces more than 50 recommended charges after being arrested as Victoria police officers executed a search warrant at a downtown multi-residential facility last week. The investigation started when a member of the community spotted the suspect trying door handles on vehicles and called the VicPD non-emergency line.

Officers with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and our Community Services Division executed a search warrant in the 800-block of Johnson Street on Oct. 4 just before 7 a.m. The search warrant came after the investigation linked the suspect to drug dealing. A suspect was arrested without incident and the suite searched.

“This suspect first came to our attention when an alert member of our community, who spotted the suspect trying door handles on vehicles back in 2017, called us,” said Community Services Division Inspector Michael Brown. “Similarly, at least two members of our community who called us to report that items had been stolen from their vehicles overnight have assisted our investigation by being able to tie this suspect to stolen property.”

Inside, officers found hundreds of items that they believe to be stolen. Drugs were also seized, including over 10 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of marijuana, and over 20 grams of heroin/fentanyl. Over $25,000 in cash was also seized.

Police also found dozens of stolen pieces of personal identification, later connecting the items with thefts from vehicles in Victoria and Saanich. This portion of the investigation remains underway as officers work to locate and identify others whose personal identification was recovered.

The suspect, a Victoria man, faces more than 50 charges including charges for trafficking, possession of stolen property, identify theft, possession of stolen identity documents and failure to comply with a probation order.

VicPD issued a photo gallery of recovered items online at facebook.com/VictoriaPoliceDepartment. Police ask anyone who recognizes the recovered items (ask to speak with the exhibit officer Const. Eirik Feir) or have more to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


(Victoria Police Department/Facebook)

(Victoria Police Department/Facebook)

(Victoria Police Department/Facebook)

