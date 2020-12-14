Victoria police seek witnesses after ‘aggressive’ man chases woman

The man is described as 35 to 45, Caucasian, about 5’10” with a medium build and wearing all black

Victoria police are asking for witnesses and information after an aggressive man followed a woman Friday night.

A woman reported that on Dec. 11 around 10:30 p.m. she left her workplace in the 300-block of Cook Street and noticed a suspicious man in the area. The woman asked a colleague to walk her to a bus stop, and the man followed. Once the woman believed the suspicious man had left, she began walking alone toward the bus stop. The man re-appeared. The woman crossed the street several times, then ran, but the man ran after her yelling aggressively. The woman flagged down a bus and was able to leave the area safely.

The man is described as 35 to 45, Caucasian, about 5’10” with a medium build, and wearing a black toque, black sweater, black pants and black boots. It is believed he was intoxicated.

Officers ask anyone who witnessed this incident to call 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD