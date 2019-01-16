Victoria police seek witnesses after assault reported by man in wheelchair

Cops hope to speak with witnesses near Yates and Douglas on Jan. 13 between 1:45 and 3:15 p.m.

Victoria police officers ask anyone who witnessed an assault downtown on Sunday to call.

On Jan. 13, officers were called for report of an assault near the intersection of Yates and Douglas streets. Officers spoke with the victim who reported that his electric wheelchair made contact with a man. That man took exception and an altercation ensued. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators would like to speak with anybody in the area that day between 1:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. who witnessed an assault, or has information to identify a suspect. Witnesses can call 250-995-7654.

