Victoria police seek witnesses in suspicious fire investigation

Police in Victoria are seeking witnesses to a suspicious fire which seriously damaged a home in Burnside-Gorge.

VicPD officers and the Victoria Fire Department were called to a home in the 500-block of Sumas Street just after 4 a.m. Saturday and found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Crews confirmed the residents who had been in the home at the time of the fire were evacuated, and evacuated neighbouring homes in case the flames spread to them.

While no one was hurt despite extensive damage to the home, investigators believe the fire is suspicious and are asking anyone who may have surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage and anyone who may have information about the fire to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

