Victoria Police seek witnesses after cyclist tripped up by tow strap between vehicles

The collision happened on Aug. 18 at Oswego and Belleville streets

Victoria Police are seeking information from anyone who witnessed a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Aug. 18 (Google Maps)

The Victoria Police are asking witnesses to a collision to come forward with information.

On Sunday, Aug. 18 shortly after 1 p.m. police were called to Oswego and Belleville streets for reports of a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.

Investigators discovered that a man had been towing down a broken down vehicle using a tow strap. The cyclist hit the tow strap while he was travelling westbound on Belleville Street.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted at the intersection for some time while evidence was collected, but the driver remained on scene and has been cooperative with police

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

ALSO READ: Charges laid in Bay Street shooting

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram