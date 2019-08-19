Victoria Police are seeking information from anyone who witnessed a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Aug. 18 (Google Maps)

Victoria Police seek witnesses after cyclist tripped up by tow strap between vehicles

The collision happened on Aug. 18 at Oswego and Belleville streets

The Victoria Police are asking witnesses to a collision to come forward with information.

On Sunday, Aug. 18 shortly after 1 p.m. police were called to Oswego and Belleville streets for reports of a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.

Investigators discovered that a man had been towing down a broken down vehicle using a tow strap. The cyclist hit the tow strap while he was travelling westbound on Belleville Street.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted at the intersection for some time while evidence was collected, but the driver remained on scene and has been cooperative with police

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

ALSO READ: Charges laid in Bay Street shooting

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Just Posted

Victoria Police seek witnesses after cyclist tripped up by tow strap between vehicles

The collision happened on Aug. 18 at Oswego and Belleville streets

Stem cell donor with rare genetic makeup needed to save Saanich man after cancer returns

Jeremy Chow is half Canton Chinese, half British and needs a donor with a similar ethnic background

PHOTOS: Hundreds of family members, friends welcome home HMSC Regina

The ship was deployed on Feb. 6

Police identify man found dead in Saanich, seek his backpack and shoes

Investigators seek shoes, backpack that Andrew Michael Sidor was seen wearing

Protester threatens citizen’s arrest at federal government event in Oak Bay

Police escort protester away after confronting federal minister

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Police seek tips in 2015 death of Island teen Brown

Four years has passed since the body of Penelakut Island woman was discovered

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Most Read