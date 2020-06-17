Victoria police seek witnesses to random assault

Police are looking for a man suspected in a random assault in downtown Victoria on June 7. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are looking for a man suspected in a random attack earlier this month.

On June 7 around 6:30 p.m., police were called to a restaurant in the 1200-block of Wharf Street for a report that a man had been assaulted outside.

An investigation involving surveillance video revealed that the victim had been struck and then pushed to the ground by a man he didn’t know. Prior to the attack, the suspect was observed sitting on a nearby patio with three other people.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there were others in the area who witnessed the assault, including one man who stopped to offer first aid to the victim. Police would like to speak to any witnesses of the assault.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian man between 30 and 40 years old with a ‘heavier’ build. He has brown hair that is shorter on the sides and longer on top, styled to the right side. He has a short beard and was wearing a black Nike T-shirt, white shorts and black sandals.

If you witnessed the assault or recognize the suspect, police ask that you call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option 1 for the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD arrest man who threw woman to ground in ‘random, unprovoked’ assault

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

VicPDVictoria Police Department