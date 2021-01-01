Victoria police seeking armed and dangerous man after shots fired

No one was injured in the Dec. 30 incident

Christopher Wilson, 34, is a person of interest after shots were fired in the 100-block of Gorge Road East Dec. 30. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Christopher Wilson, 34, is wanted by Victoria police after shots were fired in a temporary housing facility on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at a multi-unit temporary residential housing facility in the 100-block of Gorge Road East. No one was physically injured, but police are seeking Wilson as a person of interest and believe he is armed and dangerous. He fled the scene before police arrived.

Wilson is described as a Caucasian man, standing 5’9”, with short red hair and an athletic build. He occasionally has a short, stubble-length red beard.

Anyone who sees Wilson is instructed to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

