Victoria Police seeks public input following series of hit-and-runs

A driver in a stolen white Honda Civic drove erratically, striking parked cars on Christmas Eve

Investigators are seeking witnesses and victims following an incident involving an impaired driver in the Fernwood and Rockland areas on Christmas Eve.

Victoria Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run near Heywood and Oliphant Avenues, where seven parked vehicles were damaged on Dec. 24.

A female driver in a stolen white Honda Civic was observed driving erratically, striking parked cars.

The stolen vehicle was later located near Pemberton Road and Fort Street after another collision. The driver fled the scene but was apprehended nearby.

Judyann Marie Desjarlais was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation, failure to stop, impaired driving, driving while prohibited, possession of stolen property, and breach of probation.

Desjarlais remains in custody until her next court appearance on Jan. 2.

Investigators believe additional vehicles and property may have been damaged. People with information are asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 and refer to file 24-47569.

Locations of potential damage: