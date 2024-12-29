 Skip to content
Victoria Police seeks public input following series of hit-and-runs

A driver in a stolen white Honda Civic drove erratically, striking parked cars on Christmas Eve
Greater Victoria News Staff
A female driver in a stolen white Honda Civic was observed driving erratically, striking parked cars. (Black Press Media file photo)

Investigators are seeking witnesses and victims following an incident involving an impaired driver in the Fernwood and Rockland areas on Christmas Eve.

Victoria Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run near Heywood and Oliphant Avenues, where seven parked vehicles were damaged on Dec. 24. 

A female driver in a stolen white Honda Civic was observed driving erratically, striking parked cars.

The stolen vehicle was later located near Pemberton Road and Fort Street after another collision. The driver fled the scene but was apprehended nearby.

Judyann Marie Desjarlais was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation, failure to stop, impaired driving, driving while prohibited, possession of stolen property, and breach of probation.

Desjarlais remains in custody until her next court appearance on Jan. 2.

Investigators believe additional vehicles and property may have been damaged. People with information are asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 and refer to file 24-47569.

Locations of potential damage:

  • 1000-block of Pandora Avenue
  • 200-1300 block of Cook Street
  • 900-1000 block of Park Boulevard
  • 900-block of Heywood Avenue
  • 900-1000 block of Pendergast Street
  • 400-1500 block of Fairfield Road
  • 300-400 block of Stannard Avenue
  • 1500-block of Richardson Street
  • 500-600 block of St Charles Street
  • 700-1000 block of Pemberton Road

VIDEO: Stolen pickup truck sparks police chase in downtown Victoria
5-man fight with a replica prompts Victoria police firearms reminder
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after early morning stabbing in Victoria
