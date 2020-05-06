Victoria police seize colourful drugs, cash, guns, stolen items from Quadra residence

Victoria police are searching for two suspects after seizing multi-coloured drugs, cash, firearms and stolen items from a a unit on the 3200 block of Quadra Street. (File contributed/VicPD)

Victoria police are searching for two suspects after seizing multi-coloured drugs, cash, firearms and stolen items from a unit on Quadra Street.

The VicPD Strike Force team was investigating the pair – a man and a woman – since mid April after tips came in from the public suggesting activity of drug and stolen property trafficking out of a suite on Kings Road.

The man and woman then moved into a residential building in the 3200-block of Quadra Street, and the investigation continued, revealing further illegal activity from their new location.

Police conducted a search of the unit on April 30, and though the suspects were not in the suite, officers found “significant amounts” of drugs, including 300 grams of methamphetamine, 30g of cocaine, 10g of psilocybin, and 600g of fentanyl.

Police also seized about $10,000 in cash, jewelry which was suspected to be stolen, clothing with security tags still attached, kitchen appliances, as well as cutting agents, cooking supplies, dyes, and equipment.

“Officers noted that the drug traffickers had colour-coded their drugs, essentially branding their product,” said VicPD in a press release.

“While Strike Force officers continue to focus on prolific property offenders, in the past three weeks officers have noted a significant connection to the drug trade. Each time officers have conducted a stolen property search warrant they have located significant amounts of drugs.”

Warrants for both the man and woman’s arrests are being sought.

Anyone with any information about this crime, or property crime offenders in their neighbourhood are asked to contact the Strike Force Line directly at 250-995-7260.

