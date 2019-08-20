Victoria Police seize drugs, replica firearms and $50,000 in cash after searching Victoria home

A property in the 600-block of Manchester Avenue is focus of investigation

The Victoria Police Department has seized more than $50,000 in cash, several replica firearms and a collection of illicit drugs after searching a home in the 600-block of Manchester Ave. near the Gorge.

On July 8, the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) used a search warrant after spending weeks investigating reports of drug trafficking.

On site, officers found heroin, cocaine– including crack cocaine– cannabis, methamphetamine and fentanyl. Along with drugs, cash and replica firearms police found cartons of illegal cigarettes and a stun baton.

No arrests have been made linked to these items, and the investigation is ongoing.

This seizure is unrelated to a separate drug seizure in the 200-block of Gorge Road East which occurred on July 4.

