Victoria police seize fake gun, weapons during arrest near Topaz Park

Victoria police seized several weapons, including an imitation gun, during a vehicle stop on Wednesday.
At around 1:30 p.m. on April 15 community services division officers stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 2900-block of Blackwood Street. Inside were two men; police soon discovered the driver was in breach of his probation and placed him under arrest.
Police searched the vehicle and found a loaded imitation Glock style BB gun powered by an air cartridge, as well as other weapons including a collapsible baton, knife and bear spray.
VicPD says calls to the Topaz Park area have increased lately, since the site became a temporary camp for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.
VicPD reports that since March 15 there has been a 126 per cent increase in calls to the area.
