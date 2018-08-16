(Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police seize over one kilo of fentanyl, guns and cars

Andrew Ritch is facing charges of drug trafficking and firearm offences

A large stash of drugs, guns and vehicles have been seized by members of the Victoria Police Department following a month-long investigation.

Officers with the Crime Reduction Unit and VicPD Strike Force believe the drugs, including more than 1.4 kg of fentanyl and 900 grams of cocaine, were destined for downtown Victoria streets. Two vehicles and several guns were also seized when warrants were executed for a Saanich man at a Colwood home.

Andrew Ritch has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of a loaded firearm. The seized vehicles will be handed over to the BC Civil Forfeiture Office.

“Investigators suspect that the Fentanyl located is likely of a higher purity and the quantity may be many times greater once made ready for the end user,” said Staff Sergeant Conor King in a release.

“This file is another example that drug trafficking doesn’t follow geographical boundaries and we work with other jurisdictions to prevent drugs from getting on our streets.”

The investigation began in May and took members to various parts of Greater Victoria before the arrest warrants were issued on June 21 with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team.


