Victoria police seized this replica handgun after searching a man’s possessions on Friday (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police seized this replica handgun after searching a man’s possessions on Friday (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police seize replica handgun from man’s possessions

Police release suspect at the scene pending further investigation

Victoria police seized a replica handgun Friday afternoon after receiving a call about a man with a firearm downtown.

Police responded to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue just after noon on May 21 and arrested a suspect, but didn’t find the gun on him during a search. Police say after speaking with the man, they learned a replica gun was with his possessions nearby. Officers seized the replica and the man was released at the scene pending further investigation, VicPD said.

READ: Sophisticated bitcoin fraudsters steal thousands of dollars from Victoria, Saanich stores

“Patrol officers are encountering realistic replica firearms and real, functional, loaded firearms with increasing frequency,” a VicPD release said. “In order to keep the public safe, officers have to respond to firearms calls as though the weapon is a real, functional, loaded firearm until such time as they are able to determine otherwise.”

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
In the forest, a B.C. scientist discovers trees take care of their own
Next story
Sooke’s West Coast Road closed after Friday structure fire in Otter Point

Just Posted

Whistle Buoy’s NFT artwork and limited edition can for NFT IPA. (Isaiah Archer/Whistle Buoys)
Victoria brewery crafts uniqe non-fungible token: NFT beer

The winning bidder for the NFT beer receives one of 250 exclusive NFT IPA cans

Vanessa Sjo organized an anti-racism rally through the streets of Victoria in June 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
71% BIPOC experience racism in Greater Victoria, report finds

Residents report feeling undervalued, isolated and unsafe due to race, ethnicity

A driver was in this sticky situation on Friday evening after driving down the Wharf Street bike lane. (Photo courtesy of VicPD’s traffic unit/ Twitter)
Driver parks on steps outside Victoria hotel after trip down Wharf Street bike lane

The driver wasn’t impaired and nobody was injured

Victoria police seized this replica handgun after searching a man’s possessions on Friday (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police seize replica handgun from man’s possessions

Police release suspect at the scene pending further investigation

Yana Hempler (left) completed her 21st consecutive marathon on May 21 – part of her 30-in-30 fundraiser for the Victoria Hospital Foundation – with running companion Dr. Jeff Eisen, an emergency room physician at Royal Jubilee Hospital and Victoria General Hospital. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich company donates $10K to runner doing 30 marathons in 30 days for healthcare

Yana Hempler completes 21st marathon in effort to raise $500K for Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Teenah LeBlanc owns Folklore Farm in Courtenay, where she breeds Nigerian dwarf goats. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Vancouver Island goat business a hit with the kids

Folklore Farm specializes in Nigerian dwarf goats

Naomi Pope’s ‘Magical Macktush’ won Mosaic Forest Management’s 2020 photo contest. Whose entry will win this year? (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Capture west coast’s beauty this summer and win camping passes with Mosaic

Last year’s photo contest drew 450 entries as people headed outdoors

Nanaimo RCMP investigate the scene of a crash at Cranberry Road and the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday, May 20. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Woman dies in car crash on the highway in Nanaimo

RCMP say alcohol and speed may have been factors in crash at Cranberry Road and Trans-Canada Highway

B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)
B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcome patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices president

Rail shipment of lumber from B.C.’s Interior. (Black Press Media files)
Despite shortage, U.S. moves to double some Canadian lumber duties

B.C. industry says American builders, home buyers will pay

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as health orders reviewed

319 in hospital, down from 331 Thursday, six more deaths

Officers on the Delta Police Department’s new violence suppression team targeting the ongoing gang conflict are now wearing body-worn cameras for officer safety reasons. The move marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis, according to the device’s manufacturer, Axom. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

DPD launched interdiction team May 15; have since seized drugs, cash and sword from alleged gangsters

“Circuit-breaker” restrictions on public dining remain in effect over the Victoria Day weekend. File photo
B.C.’s COVID-19 inspectors will be watching how you eat this long weekend

Police also warn that restrictions against large gatherings also remain in effect

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo responds to a question about vaccines during a weekly news conference, Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts doubled over five weeks as daily cases drop

Njoo: ‘post-holiday spike’ could threaten the progress we’ve made’

Most Read