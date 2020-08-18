Police seized two replica firearms from a man living in a temporary housing facility on Gorge Road East. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police seize two fake guns after man reported with weapon

Man seen with gun on Gorge Road East temporary housing facility

Victoria police seized two fake guns after a man was spotted with a gun in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., police were called to a multi-unit temporary housing building on Gorge Road East for a report a man had been seen in possession of a handgun. When police arrived they learned that the man had surrendered a replica gun to staff at the facility.

But when police saw that gun, they realized it was a different weapon than described in the report. Police took the man into custody and searched his suite finding the second replica.

The seizure follows a series of incidents with replica firearms over the summer, including an investigation into pellet gun shootings at windows of Victoria City Hall and the McPherson Playhouse.

