Victoria police take residents behind the scenes of Strike Force operation

Ever wanted to go behind the scenes of a VicPD Strike Force operation? Well, now you can.
VicPD’s Strike Force has been focussed on property crime for weeks. Today we take you behind the scenes for a tweet-a-long as they conduct another search warrant targeting a prolific property offender. #VicPDLive #whosenext #yyj
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 1, 2020
On Friday, May 1, the Victoria Police Department will be live-tweeting as officers conduct a search warrant targeting a property offender known to police.
The VicPD Strike Force is an undercover investigative unit focused on property crime using tips from the public.
Follow along on the VicPD Twitter account @vicpdcanada.
