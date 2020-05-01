VicPD is inviting residents to follow along as the Strike Force unit conducts a search warrant. (Black Press Media File)

Victoria police take residents behind the scenes of Strike Force operation

Officers to live-tweet a search warrant exectution

Ever wanted to go behind the scenes of a VicPD Strike Force operation? Well, now you can.

On Friday, May 1, the Victoria Police Department will be live-tweeting as officers conduct a search warrant targeting a property offender known to police.

The VicPD Strike Force is an undercover investigative unit focused on property crime using tips from the public.

Follow along on the VicPD Twitter account @vicpdcanada.

READ ALSO: Victoria police look to reunite folding bike with owner

READ ALSO: Bomb unit detonates suspicious toolbox left in Victoria basketball court

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Bomb unit detonates suspicious toolbox left in Victoria basketball court
Next story
Cyclist stopped in Colwood for not wearing helmet, arrested for weapons possession

Just Posted

Victoria police take residents behind the scenes of Strike Force operation

Officers to live-tweet a search warrant exectution

Appeals court says 2011 article was ‘attack’ on Andrew Weaver, rules it was defamation

The article, Corruption of Climate Science Has Created 30 Lost Years, was written by Timothy Ball

Langford resident calling for cougar warning signs in nearby parks

Local woman concerned about unprepared hikers in her neighbourhood

Cyclist stopped in Colwood for not wearing helmet, arrested for weapons possession

West Shore RCMP stopped the man on April 29 in Colwood

Amateur Saanich detectives can dig into online clues

Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services launches clue contest

Feds ban gun used in Montreal massacre, more than 1,500 assault-style rifles

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

POLL: Do you know anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19?

B.C. recorded 34 new positive tests for COVID-19 April 29, bringing the… Continue reading

B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 emergency worker benefit

Tax return, eligibility for federal CERB among requirements

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Bear shot, later burned in Shuswap gravel pit, sparking B.C. Conservation officers probe

A black bear killed and dumped in a Tappen gravel pit in mid-April, says BC COS.

Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Richmond resident won’t be charged, fraud task force says

B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division last season

Most Read