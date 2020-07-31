Victoria Police Department plans to increase its presence in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood and Beacon Hill Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police to increase officer presence at Burnside Gorge, Beacon Hill Park

VicPD responds to concerns from neighbours and businesses

Residents of the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood may notice an increased police presence as VicPD deploys extra officers to the area, along with Beacon Hill Park.

The initiative runs the month of August. Officers will maintain a consistent, high visibility presence in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood and Beacon Hill Park, plus the surrounding areas.

Over the past few weeks, residents and businesses have expressed numerous concerns to the police about the rate of crime in those areas.

According to police, due to resource constraints, this initiative will be staffed by officers from across the department on special duty assignment.

 

