Victoria police to release age-enhanced sketch of Michael Dunahee, missing since 1991

After disappearing at age four, the sketch will show what he could look like now

Michael Dunahee was four when he disappeared from the Blanshard school playground. Victoria police will release an age-enhanced forensic sketch of what he could look like now on March 24, the 30th anniversary of his disaperannce. (Black Press Media file photo)

On the 30th anniversary of four-year-old Michael Dunahee’s disappearance, police will release an age-enhanced forensic sketch of what he could look like now.

Victoria police, and members of Dunahee’s family, will release the sketch Wednesday morning.

A B.C. RCMP forensic sketch artist worked with Dunahee’s family and investigators to create the rendering.

“The sketch brings together family history, forensic science and artistic skill, and shows what Michael may look like today at age thirty-four,” VicPD said in a release.

On March 24, 1991, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the four-year-old boy went missing from the Blanshard school playground, just a short distance away from his family. A large number of people were in the area at the time for a touch football game.

Following his disappearance, an extensive search involved hundreds of volunteers and police from multiple agencies.

However, Dunahee was never found and the investigation into his disappearance remains one of the largest missing child investigations in Canada.

Victoria police said last year that detectives remain committed to solving the then four-year-old’s disappearance.

