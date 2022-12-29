Victoria-Port Angeles ferry won’t operate for 3 weeks in January

The M.V. Coho vehicle ferry will be out of service from Jan. 3 until Jan. 25. (Black Press Media file photo)

The M.V. Coho ferry will be in dry dock longer than normal in 2023

Travellers won’t be able to take as many trips from Victoria to Port Angeles next month.

The M.V. Coho vehicle ferry will be out of service for maintenance from Jan. 3 until Jan. 25.

The ferry was only in dry dock for four days the past two years.

“We need a little extra time to get everything done because we had the two years where we only had a short time,” said Ryan Burles, president of Black Ball Ferry Line.

The power packs will be replaced, which is needed every 30,000 hours.

A new emergency generator will also be installed with a new electric switchboard.

“That was planned last year, but we couldn’t do it because of COVID-19,” Burles said. “We are also doing a lot of the stuff that we would normally do in a dry dock.”

Burles is optimistic as the ferry line heads toward 2023.

“We’re looking to have another good year,” Burles said. “We feel very fortunate. We’re doing well. Our numbers have been good.”

