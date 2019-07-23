Victoria post-secondary schools reveal most popular programs

The University of Victoria, Camosun College and Royal Roads University unveiled some of their most popular programs. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

As we pass midsummer, some people may be thinking about heading back to school once again. Depending on the school, some courses are much more popular than others.

Black Press reached out to the University of Victoria, Camosun College and Royal Roads University, to see what the top picks are. Each school noted that trends fluctuate year-by-year, and that registration numbers are still rolling in, but there were some consistent favourites.

At Royal Roads University, the fan favourites circled on management and leadership studies. These include a masters of business administration (MBA) in executive management, a certificate in executive coaching, a bachelor of commerce (Bcomm) in entrepreneurial management and a master’s in interdisciplinary studies.

ALSO READ: Royal Roads University Bare Bamboo project goes international

Over at Camosun College, the most popular programs feature bachelor’s degrees and trades programs. The highest number of full-time students include university transfers from arts and science courses, with over 3,400 full-time students in these programs.

ALSO READ: Camosun College starts feasibility study to reel in new film studio

Next, over 1,000 full-time students are taking a bachelor of business administration at Camosun, while another 368 are enrolled in the bachelor of science in nursing program, in partnership with UVic. Trades programs, particularly carpentry, electrical and plumbing are very popular with over 1,000 enrolled full-time students combined.

ALSO READ: Federal government commits $9.1 million toward UVic Indigenous Law building

Over at the University of Victoria, there are an anticipated 19,074 full-time equivalent students expected for the new year. A majority of these (16,333) are undergraduates. While UVic didn’t have specific data on individual programs available, the most popular fields of study in 2018 were social sciences, engineering, sciences and humanities and social development. UVic also anticipates popularity for three programs which recently received praise in an annual university’s report: the newly-launched joint degree program in Canadian Common Law and Indigenous Legal Order, the Indigenous studies major and the Health Information Sciences program.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook