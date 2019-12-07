A Victoria development company has submitted a proposal to the District of Saanich to replace the Gorge View Apartments with 26 townhouses, shown here in an artist’s rendering. (Abstract Developments/Supplied)

Victoria property company plans to replace Saanich apartments with townhouses

Abstract Developments plans 26 townhouses for Gorge Road West

A Victoria-based development company plans to build 26 new three-bedroom townhouses at 630 Gorge Rd. West in Saanich.

Gorge Tillicum Community Association president Gabe Epstein said the association discussed the proposal at a meeting on Tuesday, and the proposal “looks like it will fit in just fine.” He said the development will largely complement current architectural styles in the neighborhood and would increase traffic to the area.

The Local Area Plan identifies the site as “multi-family residential” and states the neighbourhood will have a mix of housing types, including townhomes and allows up to four storeys in height for townhouses, low-rise residential, and mixed-use housing.

READ ALSO: Victoria property company plans to replace Tillicum bingo hall with residential housing

Epstein said the association was pleased with the development company’s landscaping plan, and that the company had adjusted the proposal to protect some trees on the property following consultation with neighbouring residents.

The company said this development will help fill a gap in the diversity of multi-family housing options available in the area. The address is currently home to Gorge View Apartments, a 66-year-old low density apartment building.

Epstein said the plans for townhouses would increase the number of units to 26, meaning density would go up slightly. “We like increased density,” Epstein said. “It brings more people in so we see an increase in business in local shops.”

A spokesperson for Abstract Developments said the company conducted public engagement activities during the summer and fall this year to better understand community priorities for housing. They interviewed members of the public to understand issues facing the community. Some 73 per cent of respondents supported an increase in multi-family forms of housing, and 48 per cent indicated townhouses as the preferred housing option.

READ ALSO: Mixed-income housing project in View Royal to provide more than 150 homes

The development company said it has established a relocation plan for current tenants of the property at 630 Gorge Rd. West, based on the City of Victoria’s tenant relocation policies. The plan provides compensation, moving assistance and relocation support greater than required through the Residential Tenancy Act.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
Camosun student starts bursary program for low-income students

Just Posted

Camosun student starts bursary program for low-income students

The Jor-Dawn Smith Bursary will go to one Greater Victoria graduate in spring 2020

Victoria property company plans to replace Saanich apartments with townhouses

Abstract Developments plans 26 townhouses for Gorge Road West

Curtain closes on Sidney’s Star Cinema location

The iconic theatre will move to a temporary location after its last showing Sunday

Technical difficulties delay Victoria’s $500,000 Christmas light village

The Lights of Wonder display was originally set to open on Dec. 13

Bystanders follow and detain suspect after stabbing in downtown Victoria

Woman sustained non-life threatening injuries

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

VIDEO: Our Place Society leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 6

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read