Victoria quilters raise $18k for Ukrainian newcomers

Raffle proceeds going to Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria

A group of Victoria quilters has raised more than $18,000 for a pilot program aimed at creating long-term housing solutions for Ukrainian newcomers.

Tapestry at Victoria Harbour seniors home residents Don Ross, Angie Chan, Pat Montgomery and Helen Van Alstine partnered with the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria at the start of the summer to look for ways to support Ukrainians settling in the Greater Victoria area. They decided to create the Patchwork of the Heart quilt, which weaves in the Ukrainian flag and sunflower, and was raffled off to raise the funds.

By coincidence, Ross ended up purchasing the winning raffle ticket, and chose to donate the quilt to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, according to a news release.

“It started with one idea, and four people,” said Winnie Lee, interim CEO of the ICA. “We are pleased to announce that the money raised will contribute to seed funding for a new program designed to address one of the most pressing needs for new immigrants– housing.”

