Protesters marched to the Ministry of Health building during a rally for action on B.C.’s overdose crisis in April 2019. This year advocates are focusing on decriminalization after one of the deadliest drug overdose months in B.C. history. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria rally calls for drug decriminalization

Groups coming together to combat B.C.’s overdose crisis after deadliest month in province’s history

The public is encouraged to ‘mask up, rage, grieve and love’ at a rally to decriminalize illicit drugs in downtown Victoria Friday afternoon.

The rally, organized by groups including Moms Stop the Harm and South Island Community Overdose Response Network, is on June 26, a global day of action in the #SupportDontPunish campaign, aimed at ending the war on drugs and mobilizing for sustainable alternatives.

Jenny Howard, a member of both groups, lost her 24-year-old son to an overdose in 2016. She’s since become an advocate for change, pushing for policies to help end the overdose crisis.

Howard said the Friday rally is building on words from B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who called on the provincial government to immediately decriminalize people who possessed controlled substance for personal use following the month of May, when B.C. saw a record 170 overdose deaths, the highest ever for the province.

READ ALSO: B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

“Having people go through the revolving door of the justice system is not getting at the root of what is a public health problem,” Howard said. “This is really a health issue and as a health issue, it is a human rights issue that is not being properly addressed.”

Howard noted that the overdose crisis was declared a public health emergency four years ago, and while an incredible amount of work has been done, May overdose rates proved that the problem is not even close to solved.

“It hasn’t slowed the rate of death, we know it’s not working,” Howard said. “We have to look at other measures to address this.”

The rally will be held outside the Ministry of Health building at 1515 Blanshard St. on Friday, June 26 at 3 p.m.

READ ALSO: ‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
nina.grossman@blackpress.ca Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

protestVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
UPDATED: CRA scammers reported spoofing Greater Victoria police phone numbers
Next story
Thief flees down Victoria streets with owner trapped in bed of truck

Just Posted

Claremont Secondary students make amends after hate symbol used at grad party

Families working with school administration, local rabbi, superintendent says

Campers allowed to stay in Beacon Hill Park for now

Victoria council continues to defer enforcement of bylaw requiring campers to pack up each morning

Thief flees down Victoria streets with owner trapped in bed of truck

VicPD looking for video footage of the incident

Victoria rally calls for drug decriminalization

Groups coming together to combat B.C.’s overdose crisis after deadliest month in province’s history

Remains of black bear found near Jordan River

Passerby made grisly discovery on logging road

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

POLL: Do you plan on travelling this summer?

Many Vancouver Island residents are packing their bags and checking ferry schedules… Continue reading

Feds announce $2 million for Vancouver Aquarium for animal care costs

The aquarium found itself in financial trouble due to halting admissions because of COVID-19

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Concerns of a surge in cases still remain

COVID-19 increases risk for Canada’s ‘invisible’ homeless women: study

The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up

Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered

Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

Most Read