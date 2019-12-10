The City of Victoria was ranked number one in a list of Canada’s most ‘bikeable’ cities by real estate brokerage Redfin. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria ranked ‘most bikeable’ city in Canada

Real estate brokerage Redfin releases inaugural bike score ratings

Victoria has topped a list of Canada’s most ‘bikeable’ cities according to inaugural bike score ratings released by Redfin, a real estate brokerage website.

READ ALSO: Why are some Victoria cyclists still using the sidewalk?

Redfin used a ‘Bike Score tool’ to rate Canadian cities on factors such as access to bicycle lanes, destinations, road connectivity, hills and bike commuting mode share. Places, where daily errands can be accomplished by bike, are described as a “biker’s paradise” and score between 90 and 100 points – although, no Canadian cities on the list achieve this ranking.

Victoria earned 80 points, topping the list above Vancouver (79) and Montreal (73). The 80-point score puts Victoria in the “very bikeable” category, for cities where “biking is convenient for most trips.”

A media release from Redfin notes Victoria’s “hundreds of kilometres of bike lanes and bike paths,” including the Galloping Goose Regional Trail, which is used for errands, commuting, recreation and more.

READ ALSO: Victoria cycling community raises concern over new bike lane designs

According to Redfin, Victoria and Vancouver rank closely to American cities Minneapolis (84) and Portland (82). Seattle scored 70 points.

