A 2016 survey ranks Victoria 20th among 25th Canadians when it comes to experiencing the Internet, notwithstanding coding camps like these. Black Press File. A 2016 survey ranks Victoria 20th among 25th Canadians when it comes to experiencing the Internet, notwithstanding coding camps like these. Black Press File.

Victoria ranks 20th among 25 Canadian cities for Internet experience

Findings appear in a 2016 report from Canadian Internet Registration Authority

Victoria might think of itself as a tech city, but at least one leading resource on Canada’s digital infrastructure challenges this narrative.

According to a 2016 report from Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA), Victoria ranks 20th among 25 Canadian cities when it comes to experiencing the Internet. Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal claim the first three spots, while Whitehorse, Winnipeg and Regina round out the foot of the table.

RELATED: Greater Victoria libraries’ Internet access safe, for now

The ranking takes into account various factors such as speed, quality, and future-readiness to create a single score for Internet performance.

British Columbia, however, has seen improvements as a whole. Whereas the average download speed of B.C. accounts reached 16.6 megabites per second in 2016, it more than doubled by 2017 to 34.5. This said, New Brunswick continues to lead Canada, with an average download speed of 39.6 Mbps.

Overall, the data shows a distinct rural-urban gap. Whereas urban areas of Canada record an average download speed of 22.92 Mbps, rural parts reach 11.15 Mbps, suggesting a digital divide, according to a 2018 CIRA report.

RELATED: Victoria General Hospital, Royal Jubilee now wired for free public Wi-Fi

Canadians themselves have recognized this, and have pushed for additional improvements. But time is ticking on those efforts. The CRTC has set a deadline of 2021 to ensure all Canadians regardless of where they live have access to broadband download speeds of at least 50 Mbps.

So far, not a single province comes close to meeting this goal.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days
Next story
Condo rental bans may be on way out with B.C. empty home tax

Just Posted

City of Victoria reaches impasse on hosting a casino, votes to never reply to BCLC

Conflict between legal concerns and reconciliation push decision ‘into the ether’

Langford mayor says City threatened during meeting over speculation tax

Stew Young says he wants Langford exempt from tax

WATCH: Viral video shows Langford man towing a car blocking his driveway

Facebook video has 42k views

School district reconsiders late French for Cedar Hill, but Central is out

District says space at Central at capacity, while Cedar Hill has room

West Shore RCMP carry out two drug seizures, arrest one man in Colwood

Man arrested in Colwood after month-long drug trafficking investigation

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Judge denies requests from Calgary couple charged in son’s death

David and Collet Stephan wanted $4 million to pay for past and future legal bills

Explosion sends B.C. firefighter to hospital

Kelowna fire crews responded to a blaze at Pope’sGallery of BC Art & Photography on Friday

Ex-Mountie investigating ‘Surrey six’ murders pleads guilty to obstruction

Derek Brassington entered his plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday

Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance

Tribunal rejects bid to recoup ICBC costs after crash deemed 100-per-cent his fault

Ferry from Port Hardy to Bella Coola expected to set sail this summer

Its first in-service route will sail in central coast waters on May 18, 2019.

Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Wind, tides could combine for 7-metre Long Beach waves Saturday

Extreme wave hazard warning at the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

Vancouver Island dog walker accosted by man with bear spray

Woman figures man is afraid of dogs after latest in string of Comox Valley incidents

Most Read