Parking fees will now be reduced across the City of Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria reduces parking fees during COVID-19 health emergency

Parkades, parking lots and on-street parking to see reduced fees

Victoria will lower city parking costs while the provincially-mandated COVID-19 public health emergency is activated.

On Thursday afternoon city council discussed a revised version of a motion originally set to make parking in downtown parkades free to help alleviate the financial burden.

On April 3 Coun. Ben Isitt said this would be “providing relief to someone who doesn’t need it,” since that person is likely using the parkade because he or she still has a job.

READ MORE: Victoria fears people would take advantage of free parking, votes to keep fees in place

Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe had argued that many people driving downtown are working reduced hours, or are trying to support local downtown business.

The motion was sent back to staff for reconsideration. They brought it back this week suggesting discounted rates instead.

Parking rates will now be reduced to $1 per hour, with a maximum of five hours in parkades with the first hour free (compared to first hour free and $2 to $3 for the following hours) and parking lots, and on-street parking will also be limited to $1 per hour (down from $1.50-$3.00 per hour). Time limited zones will no longer be enforced, with the exception of 30-minute zones, and monthly rates will be brought down to $85 per month (usually ranging from $180-$240).

ALSO READ: Pay parking suspended at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19

The rates will stay in place until staff put forward alternative recommendations, even after the public health emergency is lifted.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

City of VictoriaCoronavirusparking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies
Next story
Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says

Just Posted

Victoria police seek information on nine suspicious fires

The fires took place between March 5 and April 9 across Victoria and Esquimalt

Victoria reduces parking fees during COVID-19 health emergency

Parkades, parking lots and on-street parking to see reduced fees

Topaz Park camp for Victoria’s homeless desperate for volunteers

More hands needed to help enforce COVID-19 standards

MISSING: 15-year-old Langford resident Emilie Pattie

Pattie was last seen on April 3

Sooke School District students permitted to retrieve only essentials from lockers

Essential items include medical devices, medicine, learning devices

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

Autotuned song inspires Island resident to create dance from PM’s ‘speaking moistly’ comment

Cringeworthy moment offers online levity.

March job losses just ‘a tiny snapshot’ of full impact of COVID-19: B.C. professor

Some sectors and demographics likely to be hardest hit

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

Homemade spike strip found on Cowichan Valley logging road

Danger to trucks, motorbikes and ATVs

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies that protect against illness

Cowichan Valley man dies in single-vehicle collision

First responders called to Miller Road shortly after midnight on Thursday

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Regional politicians, online petition calling for closure of provincial border to non-essential traffic

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Most Read