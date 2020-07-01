Governor General Julie Payette unveiled a list of 123 remarkable Canadians on Canada Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Victoria resident receives medal from Governor General to honour volunteer work

Julie Payette Governor General of Canada unveiled a list of 123 remarkable Canadians

A Victoria resident is one of 123 people who will be recognized as remarkable Canadians by Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada.

Dale Drysdale will receive the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers for his involvement in operational and training search and rescue flights since 1992, and for his work with the Canadian Scottish Regimental Museum.

The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers recognizes exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country in a wide range of fields and pays tribute to the dedication and commitment of volunteers.

“They embody the caring country we aspire to build,” reads the medal’s description.

For more information or to nominate a deserving volunteer visit caring.gg.ca.

 

