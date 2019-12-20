Victoria resident spent more than a year’s rent on SkipTheDishes this year

More than 17,000 orders of butter chicken delivered to Victoria in 2019

According to statistics from SkipTheDishes someone in Victoria used the app a total of 603 times this year, almost twice a day for the whole year. (Provided by SkipTheDishes)

Someone in Victoria ordered SkipTheDishes almost twice a day for a whole year according to new statistics from the meal delivery company.

The person who ordered most in Victoria used the app a total of 603 times this year, falling just short of the nation’s most frequent customer with 764 orders so far.

If we consider the average order is close to $30, that’s a total of $18,090 spent by one Victoria resident. For that same amount of money you could purchase a new car, almost two years of tuition at the University of Victoria or more than a year of rent for the average one-bedroom apartment in Victoria — which is $1,400 a month.

According to SkipTheDishes, the delivery fee for each order depends on your distance from the restaurant, but is usually anywhere between $4 to $7. If we assume this person is only ordering from restaurants close to them, say within the $4 range, they would have spent a total of $2,412 just on delivery fees, and that’s not even including the tip.

Victorians love butter chicken, which was the most popular item with more than 17,000 orders in 2019. Junior chickens from McDonald’s came in second, with almost 13,000 orders from January to now and Spicy Peanut Noodle Box came in third, with more than 11,500 orders placed throughout the year.

Canada’s top three national favorites were butter chicken, poutine and dynamite rolls.

Royal Spice, The Mantra Restaurant and Chiba Sushi were Victoria’s favorite places to order food from.

The biggest order from within Victoria was $689, not even close to Canada’s biggest order — which as you probably guessed, came from within the Greater Toronto Area — at $4,004.



