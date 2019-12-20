According to statistics from SkipTheDishes someone in Victoria used the app a total of 603 times this year, almost twice a day for the whole year. (Provided by SkipTheDishes)

Victoria resident spent more than a year’s rent on SkipTheDishes this year

More than 17,000 orders of butter chicken delivered to Victoria in 2019

Someone in Victoria ordered SkipTheDishes almost twice a day for a whole year according to new statistics from the meal delivery company.

The person who ordered most in Victoria used the app a total of 603 times this year, falling just short of the nation’s most frequent customer with 764 orders so far.

READ ALSO: Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

If we consider the average order is close to $30, that’s a total of $18,090 spent by one Victoria resident. For that same amount of money you could purchase a new car, almost two years of tuition at the University of Victoria or more than a year of rent for the average one-bedroom apartment in Victoria — which is $1,400 a month.

According to SkipTheDishes, the delivery fee for each order depends on your distance from the restaurant, but is usually anywhere between $4 to $7. If we assume this person is only ordering from restaurants close to them, say within the $4 range, they would have spent a total of $2,412 just on delivery fees, and that’s not even including the tip.

READ ALSO: Dine-In Victoria closes due to delivery service competition

Victorians love butter chicken, which was the most popular item with more than 17,000 orders in 2019. Junior chickens from McDonald’s came in second, with almost 13,000 orders from January to now and Spicy Peanut Noodle Box came in third, with more than 11,500 orders placed throughout the year.

Canada’s top three national favorites were butter chicken, poutine and dynamite rolls.

Royal Spice, The Mantra Restaurant and Chiba Sushi were Victoria’s favorite places to order food from.

The biggest order from within Victoria was $689, not even close to Canada’s biggest order — which as you probably guessed, came from within the Greater Toronto Area — at $4,004.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Residents choose to move out of Langford building after structural concerns raised
Next story
Canadians spent more than $54 billion on gasoline this year

Just Posted

Most of the flu vaccines have been distributed: Island Health

Island pharmacies received more vaccines this year compared to last year

Canadians spent more than $54 billion on gasoline this year

GasBuddy studies, interprets Canadian driving habits

Victoria resident spent more than a year’s rent on SkipTheDishes this year

More than 17,000 orders of butter chicken delivered to Victoria in 2019

Oak Bay father appeals conviction for killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry sentencing Thursday

EV fast charger unveiled in Saanich powers coast-to-coast travel by electric vehicle

Petro-Canada’s ‘Electric Highway’ has more than 50 stations from B.C. to N.S.

VIDEO: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP respond to 6 crashes in just 18 hours

One involved a school bus

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Most Read