Victoria residents, businesses ordered to keep sidewalks clear of snow

Those who avoid clearing their sidewalk may face a $125 fine

The City of Victoria is reminding residents to keep sidewalks clear of snow and ice to prevent injuries and help people with mobility issues.

“Each morning, staff have been focused on conducting wellness checks for those sheltering outdoors. Once staff complete the wellness checks they then focus on foot patrols of the downtown core and help to educate and inform businesses of the requirement to clear the sidewalks of snow and ice by 10 a.m. each day as per the streets and traffic bylaw,” wrote a City of Victoria spokesperson in a statement.

The city says residents should ask their neighbours to shovel their sidewalks if they are away from home and to avoid pushing snow onto streets.

Anyone who fails to comply with the bylaw could face a fine of $125 per ticketed offence per day.

Waste Management (WM) is also asking business owners and property managers to clear off paths so their trucks can access containers.

WM said in a news release that icy conditions are preventing the collection of recycling and garbage at local businesses.

“No one wants overflowing containers, especially over the holidays,” WM operations director Matt Paden said. “Unfortunately, snow and ice can make it impossible for WM drivers to provide service. To ensure regular collection, we are asking businesses and property managers to keep areas clear and safe.”

