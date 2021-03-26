Victoria residents love their chicken and cheeseburgers, SkipTheDishes says

One Victoria resident has placed 193 orders with SkipTheDishes this year, more than two a day

Chicken sandwiches, butter chicken and cheeseburgers are the most ordered items by Victoria residents on SkipTheDishes in 2021 so far. (Black Press Media file photo)

While Victoria residents enjoyed slurping soups and nibbling noodles last year, so far in 2021 they’ve had a preference for chowing down on chicken and cheeseburgers.

Burgers, soups and noodles were the three most ordered items in Victoria last year, according to SkipTheDishes. This year, that switched to chicken sandwiches, butter chicken and cheeseburgers.

But, despite a difference in dishes, the top independent restaurants have remained largely the same. In both years, Bin 4 Burger Lounge on Maple Street and Fountain Restaurant on Blanshard Street made the top three. In 2020, Royal Spice on Cloverdale Avenue was also a favourite, while so far in 2021 Frankie’s Modern Diner on Government Street has been preferred.

READ ALSO: Victoria resident spent more than a year’s rent on SkipTheDishes in 2019

Take-out has become an increasingly popular option during pandemic times, with some people more committed to the cause than others. In the first three months of 2021, a single person in Victoria has placed 193 orders, a SkipTheDishes spokesperson said. That’s an average of over two deliveries a day. The most orders placed by a single person across B.C. in 2021 so far is 351, or about four orders a day.

Other people have preferred to make one giant order instead. The most expensive order in Victoria this year came in at just over $487. Across B.C., that number jumps to $800.

READ ALSO: Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

FoodVictoria