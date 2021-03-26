Chicken sandwiches, butter chicken and cheeseburgers are the most ordered items by Victoria residents on SkipTheDishes in 2021 so far. (Black Press Media file photo)

Chicken sandwiches, butter chicken and cheeseburgers are the most ordered items by Victoria residents on SkipTheDishes in 2021 so far. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria residents love their chicken and cheeseburgers, SkipTheDishes says

One Victoria resident has placed 193 orders with SkipTheDishes this year, more than two a day

While Victoria residents enjoyed slurping soups and nibbling noodles last year, so far in 2021 they’ve had a preference for chowing down on chicken and cheeseburgers.

Burgers, soups and noodles were the three most ordered items in Victoria last year, according to SkipTheDishes. This year, that switched to chicken sandwiches, butter chicken and cheeseburgers.

But, despite a difference in dishes, the top independent restaurants have remained largely the same. In both years, Bin 4 Burger Lounge on Maple Street and Fountain Restaurant on Blanshard Street made the top three. In 2020, Royal Spice on Cloverdale Avenue was also a favourite, while so far in 2021 Frankie’s Modern Diner on Government Street has been preferred.

READ ALSO: Victoria resident spent more than a year’s rent on SkipTheDishes in 2019

Take-out has become an increasingly popular option during pandemic times, with some people more committed to the cause than others. In the first three months of 2021, a single person in Victoria has placed 193 orders, a SkipTheDishes spokesperson said. That’s an average of over two deliveries a day. The most orders placed by a single person across B.C. in 2021 so far is 351, or about four orders a day.

Other people have preferred to make one giant order instead. The most expensive order in Victoria this year came in at just over $487. Across B.C., that number jumps to $800.

READ ALSO: Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

FoodVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay’s preferred bike lane route, Fort Street, chosen for Jubilee neighbourhood
Next story
Success of Broad Street closure prompts more permanent version in Victoria

Just Posted

Business owners successfully convinced Victoria city council to keep the 1000-block of Broad Street closed to traffic at least until the end of 2021. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Success of Broad Street closure prompts more permanent version in Victoria

Council votes to keep 1000-block for pedestrians through 2021, monitor it for 2022

A rendering of Hockley House. (Rendering courtesy of the CRD)
New affordable housing units almost ready in Langford

Residents start moving into Hockley House in early April

The Agency has fired two of its real estate agents following sexual assault allegations made against them online. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Two Victoria real estate agents fired following sexual assault allegations

The Agency Victoria says it is shocked and deeply disturbed

Chicken sandwiches, butter chicken and cheeseburgers are the most ordered items by Victoria residents on SkipTheDishes in 2021 so far. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria residents love their chicken and cheeseburgers, SkipTheDishes says

One Victoria resident has placed 193 orders with SkipTheDishes this year, more than two a day

This graphic shows the signage for the temporary mural proposed for a building in the 2400-block of Beacon Avenue. (Something Yellow Studio/Sidney Business Improvement Area Society)
Sidney shoots down temporary mural planned to build community spirit

Critics called it work ‘generic’ while questioning its artistic quality

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you know someone being driven out of Greater Victoria by housing costs?

With the steady rising in housing costs, more and more people are… Continue reading

(Unsplash)
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

The Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Supreme Court of Canada photo gallery
Nelson snowbank injury case heard in Supreme Court of Canada

Decisions 2015 lawsuit have been appealed twice

Heather Kitsul, registered nurse, prepares vaccine doses earlier this month at the immunization clinic at Nanaimo’s Beban Park social centre. (News Bulletin file photo)
100,000 Vancouver Island residents now immunized against COVID-19

Island Health celebrates reaching milestone in vaccine dose administered

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo
Island man arrested following shooting, standoff near Courtenay

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator

Up to 75 per cent of Indigenous people living on-reserve in B.C. do not hold a valid driver’s licence, according a UBCIC discussion paper. (Pixabay.com)
First Nations leaders seek removal of roadblocks in B.C.’s driver’s licensing system

Barriers documented in new discussion paper

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. watchdog to investigate whether police broke the law in Glen Assoun case

He spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder conviction the Supreme Court overturned in 2019

Most Read