Victoria residents show their support for ongoing protests in Hong Kong

Protests have continued in Hong Kong despite the withdrawal of controversial extradition bill

To show support for the ongoing protests in Hong Kong some Victorians gathered at the parliament buildings on Sunday.

It took place in conjunction with events across the country as part of the Canada Save HK movement. Ten Canadian cities took part along with many more around the world.

Approximately a hundred people showed up for the event, most wearing masks. Despite the rally being thousands of kilometers away from Hong Kong, there were still concerns for the event and its participants.

The UVic Hong Kong Students Association chose not to associate with the event because of concerns for its members.

Millions of protestors have been demonstrating in Hong Kong since June. It started in response to a new extradition law that would enable the Hong Kong government to extradite Hong Kong nationals to mainland China.

On Sept. 4, Chief Executive for Hong Kong Carrie Lam announced that bill had been withdrawn.

Protestors in Hong Kong continue their demonstrations, now seeking justice for what they consider to be unfair treatment during the course of the protests. They are also calling for universal elections for Hong Kong’s chief executive and legislative council.

Canada is home to a significant amount of immigrants from Hong Kong. The 2016 census found that there are over 200,000 Hong Kong Canadians, 74,210 of those live in B.C.

Events supporting the protestors in Hong Kong were held across Canada this weekend (CanSaveHK)

