The Fernwood Inn at 1302 Gladstone Ave. is closing due to COVID-19. (Facebook/Fernwood Inn)

Victoria restaurant offers its entire stock of food to staff as it closes due to COVID-19

The Fernwood Inn is closed for the foreseeable future

The Fernwood Inn is shutting its doors in the wake of the COVID-19 virus, but not before offering its staff all of the remaining food in the restaurant.

Sixty staff members were laid off on Friday in compliance with provincial calls for social distancing. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered all pubs to close on March 17, as well as any restaurants that could not accommodate social distancing.

“It’s been difficult to have make this decision,” said Michael Colwill, general manager and operating partner at both the Fernwood Inn and Fernwood Pizza. “They are equal parts staff, equal parts family.”

Fernwood Inn is closing, while Fernwood Pizza remains open on a delivery-only basis, which also resulted in staff cuts.

To try to help with the situation, management decided to open a pop-up grocery store so staff could pick up food for free.

“Our staff are the ones who are getting hit harder than most people in the neighbourhood, being in the service industry,” said Colwill, who is himself in self-isolation after returning from a trip to Mexico. “My heart goes out to them.”

The restaurant’s food supply includes everything from cheeses to albacore tuna, as well as produce, fresh chicken and ground beef. Colwill says there’s enough in stock to ensure that all staff members will be able to take a good amount home.

Management at the Fernwood Inn has also offered loans to staff members to help with costs in anticipation that the closure may go on for several months.

“We will survive, we will come back, we will be awesome,” he said, adding it’s just a matter of getting through it.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Coronaviruslocal business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities
Next story
Sooke takes Emergency Operations Centre to next level amid COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Victoria restaurant offers its entire stock of food to staff as it closes due to COVID-19

The Fernwood Inn is closed for the foreseeable future

Saanich closes public playgrounds as COVID-19 spreads

Closure follows complaints that some park-users weren’t practicing social distancing

View Royal families thank hospital staff working through COVID-19 with colourful signs

‘I teared up, honestly, I was so touched,’ Victoria General Hospital nurse says

Oak Bay businesses cope as best they can during COVID-19 crisis

Restaurants move to take-out only, or close in Estevan Village and the Avenue

Sooke man building his own submarine

Homemade sub nears completion

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

Scammers disguise phishing scheme as COVID-19-related gift

B.C. city suspends business licence of studio claiming hot yoga kills COVID-19

City pulled Bikram Yoga Delta’s licence after owner refused to cancel classes amid coronavirus outbreak

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

‘It was a stupid mistake’: Lake Country couple regretful of panic purchase, donate $1,000

Dan Marcotte donated to local food bank but said he’s still receiving death threats

COVID-19: Bus fares waived, back door entry for most as BC Transit ensures social distancing

The new measures are now in effect

Myth of medical masks drives profiteering in B.C. COVID-19 battle

Premier John Horgan warns of ‘crackdown’ on ‘profiteers’

Most Read