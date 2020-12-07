Victoria restaurant patron fined after refusing to wear mask, coughing at staff

A patron of a downtown Victoria restaurant was issued a $230 ticket for refusing to wear a mask.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Victoria police were called to a restaurant in the 1400-block of Store Street where staff reported that a man was refusing to wear a mask when not seated in his booth.

Staff said when they asked him to wear a mask – as per the Provincial Health Officer’s orders – the man became belligerent, swearing at staff and refusing to comply. As he was leaving he reportedly “coughed in an exaggerated manner” in the direction of staff.

Police arrived quickly and found the man leaving the restaurant. They detained him and served him the ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

The current face coverings order requires masks to be worn by everyone in public indoor settings, including while not seated at a table in a restaurant. Exemptions include children under 12 and people with health conditions or physical, cognitive or mental impairments who cannot wear a mask.

