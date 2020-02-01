Residents of the Wellesley knitted 30 pouches and micro pouches for injured animals in Australia. (File contributed/ Stephanie Lumley)

Victoria retirement home residents knit pouches for animals burned in Australian wildfires

Members of the Wellesley crafted pouches and micro pouches for koalas, joeys, sugar babies and more

Residents of a local retirement home banded together to help animals suffering from the Australian wildfires by capturing the power of its knitting and crochet club.

Seniors living at the Wellesley at 2800 Blanshard St. saw reports of the millions of animals that were killed, burned or displaced by the ongoing wildfires, which have reportedly ravaged more than 12 million acres of land.

“We have a regular knitting and crochet service at the Wellesley, and residents were talking about the wildfires,” explained Stephanie Lumley, recreation coordinator at the Wellesley.

“I noticed that there was a big shopping list of things that were needed for the animals and birds, so I asked residents if they wanted to help and they said yes.”

ALSO READ: Make pouches for orphaned Australian wildlife at a Langford quilt shop

Lumley brought in yarn while members of the community donated yarn and needles.

Fifteen ladies joined the group, and got to work straight away.

“A lot of the ladies don’t come to many of the programs, but the stories on the news really touched a lot of people. It was surprising to see some residents come to the program to help,” Lumley said. “They felt really good about it.”

ALSO READ: Australian couple staying in Metchosin says fires in their state double the size of Vancouver Island

The group chose to make pouches and micro pouches for sugar gliders, baby koalas and baby joeys, as well as sweaters for birds.

In three weeks, the group knitted 30 pouches which will be given to the Canadian Red Cross to distribute to local vets and communities. The pouches are likely to be sent out next week.

