Victoria road sections to close near Centennial Square during Orange Shirt Day ceremony

The two downtown blocks will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 30

Douglas Street from Fisgard Street to Pandora Avenue and Pandora, between Douglas and Government streets, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 30 for the Xe xe Smun’ eem-Victoria Orange Shirt Day: Every Child Matters ceremony in Centennial Square. (Google Maps)

Sections of Douglas Street and Pandora Avenue will be closed for four hours on Thursday to accommodate an Orange Shirt Day ceremony in downtown Victoria.

Douglas Street from Fisgard Street to Pandora Avenue and Pandora, between Douglas and Government streets, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 30 for the Xe xe Smun’ eem-Victoria Orange Shirt Day: Every Child Matters ceremony in Centennial Square.

“Orange Shirt Day is an opportunity for Indigenous Peoples, local governments, schools and communities to come together in the spirit of reconciliation and hope for generations of children to come,” the city said in a news release.” It provides an opportunity to recognize and commemorate the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools, and to honour Indigenous survivors, their families and communities.”

Signs will be posted and any vehicles parked in the closed areas will be towed, the city said. Fisgard Street will stay open in both directions and pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to access the closed sections of Douglas Street and Pandora Avenue.

BC Transit will be rerouting buses around the closed street sections and the city said riders should look to BC Transit for updates on stop closures or relocations on Sept. 30.

Parking will be free at the city’s five parkades and at on-street meters on Thursday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Xe xe Smun’ eem-Victoria Orange Shirt Day ceremony will run from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 and will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.

READ: Colwood school, Sooke School District promote healing, reconciliation education

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Orange Shirt DayVictoria