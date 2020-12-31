Victoria police officers arrested a man Dec. 30 who is suspected of throwing rocks at two vehicles. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria police officers arrested a man Dec. 30 who is suspected of throwing rocks at two vehicles. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria rock-throwing suspect arrested after foot chase

Two vehicles were damaged in the 2800-block of Douglas Street Dec. 29

A man thought to be the culprit of two recent rock-throwing incidents was arrested by Victoria police officers Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 2800-block of Douglas Street on Dec. 29 after a man was seen throwing rocks at two vehicles, both of which were damaged. The occupants of one of the vehicles, which had the front and rear windshields damaged – drove after the man and were able to provide police a thorough description of him.

On Dec. 30, patrol officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description at 8 a.m. in the 500-block of Ellice Street. After a brief foot chase, officers caught up to him and made an arrest despite his efforts to fight them off.

He was released on an undertaking while investigators determine whether he is indeed the rock-throwing suspect.

READ ALSO: Williams Lake father, son rescue calf from bear attack by throwing rocks, tools

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VictoriaVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island man airlifted to hospital after stabbing during campground fight

Just Posted

Victoria police officers arrested a man Dec. 30 who is suspected of throwing rocks at two vehicles. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria rock-throwing suspect arrested after foot chase

Two vehicles were damaged in the 2800-block of Douglas Street Dec. 29

Island Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital officially over on Dec. 31. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak declared over

The outbreak claimed four lives

Mike Gravelle (behind) returns to work in May at the West Shore Barber Shop in Langford although he’s immunocompromised. As a double lung transplant recipient, he’s used to the ‘new normal’ of pandemic health. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
2020: A look back at Greater Victoria news in photos

Revisit the best images from across the region this year

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel)
2020 headlines: A timeline of COVID-19 in Greater Victoria and across the nation

From the first case in Canada to the first vaccine given in Greater Victoria

‘Maria’ the senior poodle will be looking for a new home if her owners don’t claim her by Jan. 4. (ROAM/Facebook)
‘Maria’ the Saanich poodle is likely seeking a new home

CRD waiting until Jan. 4 to hear back from owner

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Increase shows ‘precarious situation’ for New Year

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Riverside Resort in Qualicum Beach. (Google photo)
Vancouver Island man airlifted to hospital after stabbing during campground fight

46-year-old victim recovering after incident in Qualicum Beach

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Flames shot out of a window on the fourth floor of Lewis Apartments on Lewis Street Thursday afternoon. Several people were injured in the fire. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Residents in shock as fire tears through apartment building in Duncan

Dozens of people milled about in a daze in front of Lewis… Continue reading

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
POLL: Are you expecting things to be better in 2021?

There may not be streams of confetti or champagne corks popping, but… Continue reading

Comox Valley Search and Rescue rescued a missing snowboarder from Mt. Washington on Dec. 31. File photo supplied
Comox Valley Search and Rescue finds missing snowboarder

Mt. Washington man had been caught in avalanche in ‘challenging terrain’

RCMP arrested a man on a Canada-wide warrant in Courtenay on Wednesday. file photo
Police arrest man on Canada-wide warrant in Courtenay

Corrections Canada had issued parole violation notice from Victoria the same day

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

Most Read