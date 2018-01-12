Victoria police Chief Const. Del Manak says a regional police force would be more efficient, but much more so with full amalgamation. (News files)

Victoria, Saanich want to get the conversation going on regional policing in the CRD

VicPD Chief Const. Del Manak on board with a municipal review of services

The idea of a regional police force for Greater Victoria is back on the table, and even VicPD’s chief is on board with a review of the matter.

The region’s two largest municipalities started the ball rolling again on the conversation, with Victoria and Saanich councils passing motions this week recommending local municipalities open discussions on the idea. Both motions also ask the provincial government to establish and fund a citizen’s assembly on general amalgamation with interested municipalities.

RELATED: Saanich councillor tempers amalgamation talk

Victoria police Chief Const. Del Manak supports reviewing the idea of a regional police department and equated Greater Victoria’s current model with each neighbourhood in the City of Vancouver having its own police force. A regional force would make the delivery of service more efficient, he said, and would make it easier to do cross-jurisdictional work.

But for it to be truly effective, Manak believes a regional government is necessary.

“The model we currently have is not the most efficient and effective model for the delivery of services, including policing,” he said. “Even though we communicate and discuss incidents, there are criminals that are crossing borders every day when you have smaller borders.

“I believe in [having] the proper governance structure in place before there is a regional police force. There should be one region, one municipality, and that provides the proper government structure for all the special services.”

RELATED: Amalgamated Victoria-Esquimalt police service here to stay

Coun. Jeremy Loveday brought the motion to Victoria council’s committee of the whole on Thursday. He voted in favour of amalgamation on the referendum held during the last civic election, and said regional policing makes sense.

“It’s been 100 years that our communities have been having these discussions, and it’s time to either move forward or not, and put this to rest for maybe a few decades,” he said.

RELATED: Region’s mayors to put policing under the microscope

Mayor Lisa Helps said she is meeting with Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell next week to discuss regional policing.

“There is willingness in Victoria, Esquimalt and Saanich to move in this direction,” she said. “If we get there, then Oak Bay will have to come along, quite frankly.”

Establishing a regional police force is one of the services that have been considered by local governments in previous discussions on amalgamation. Victoria-Esquimalt, Saanich, Oak Bay and Central Saanich have municipal departments, while the RCMP are contracted to police the West Shore and Sidney-North Saanich.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com

Previous story
VIDEO: A thousand come out to honour Chloe and Aubrey Berry at public funeral

Just Posted

Victoria, Saanich want to get the conversation going on regional policing in the CRD

VicPD Chief Const. Del Manak on board with a municipal review of services

VIDEO: A thousand come out to honour Chloe and Aubrey Berry at public funeral

“We will be forever changed by this, but the question is how we change. And that is up to us”

Speaking out about dementia

B.C. campaign hopes to end stigma around dementia in Sooke and all of Greater Victoria

Buckerfields targets booming West Shore

New store set to open April 1 in Langford Parkway location

VicPD invites public to hear from front-line staff at open house Monday

Event is the first of four events to be run as a pilot program

Men’s rugby team takes on Brazil on home turf

Game takes place at Westhills Stadium on Feb. 17

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

B.C. health minister in Nanaimo to give IHealth system review update

Minister of Health Adrian Dix at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital today

BCHL to hold moment of silence for team owner

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Man arrested for dog cruelty in Central Saanich

Police searching for Good Samaritan

Most Read