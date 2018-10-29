Victoria school district paid more than $172.3 million in salaries and benefits last year

Out-going superintendent topped executives with more than $230,000 in compensation

Greater Victoria School District board chair Edith Loring-Kuhanga with former superintendent Piet Langstraat at his retirement party in July. SD61 Photo Greater Victoria School District board chair Edith Loring-Kuhanga with former superintendent Piet Langstraat at his retirement party in July. Langstraat’s was the district’s top executive earning at total $233,944. SD61 Photo

The Greater Victoria School District spent $82.7 million on teachers’ salaries in the financial year that ended June 30, 2018.

This figure – which appears in the district’s audited financial statement – means that teachers’ salaries accounted for around 59 per cent of total salaries in the district, which includes most – but not all – schools in Saanich.

Educational assistants made up the second-largest category with $17.3 million, followed by support staff with $16.7 million. Principals and vice-principals earned $11.7 million, while substitutes accounted for $8.2 million and other professionals made up the rest with $4.2 million.

RELATED: Outgoing school superintendent reflects on changes to SD61

Their total employee benefits totaled $31.4 million, for a grand total of 172.3 million in actual total salaries and benefits.

Looking at available figures for the district’s top executives, then-superintendent of school Peter Langstraat drew a total compensation of $233,944 (including benefits and pensions) in the 2016-2016 financial year in topping all eight school district executives in terms of compensation.

Mark Walsh, secondary-treasurer, earned at total of $188,622 to rank behind Langstraat, who retired at the end of the last school year.

His successor – Shelley Green – earned a total of $177,904 during her final year as deputy superintendent before assuming control.

The district ran a deficit of $2.79 million last year, with total revenues totally $230.8 million.

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter