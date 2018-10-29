Greater Victoria School District board chair Edith Loring-Kuhanga with former superintendent Piet Langstraat at his retirement party in July. SD61 Photo Greater Victoria School District board chair Edith Loring-Kuhanga with former superintendent Piet Langstraat at his retirement party in July. Langstraat’s was the district’s top executive earning at total $233,944. SD61 Photo

Victoria school district paid more than $172.3 million in salaries and benefits last year

Out-going superintendent topped executives with more than $230,000 in compensation

The Greater Victoria School District spent $82.7 million on teachers’ salaries in the financial year that ended June 30, 2018.

This figure – which appears in the district’s audited financial statement – means that teachers’ salaries accounted for around 59 per cent of total salaries in the district, which includes most – but not all – schools in Saanich.

Educational assistants made up the second-largest category with $17.3 million, followed by support staff with $16.7 million. Principals and vice-principals earned $11.7 million, while substitutes accounted for $8.2 million and other professionals made up the rest with $4.2 million.

RELATED: Outgoing school superintendent reflects on changes to SD61

Their total employee benefits totaled $31.4 million, for a grand total of 172.3 million in actual total salaries and benefits.

Looking at available figures for the district’s top executives, then-superintendent of school Peter Langstraat drew a total compensation of $233,944 (including benefits and pensions) in the 2016-2016 financial year in topping all eight school district executives in terms of compensation.

Mark Walsh, secondary-treasurer, earned at total of $188,622 to rank behind Langstraat, who retired at the end of the last school year.

His successor – Shelley Green – earned a total of $177,904 during her final year as deputy superintendent before assuming control.

The district ran a deficit of $2.79 million last year, with total revenues totally $230.8 million.

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Loud car stereo lands man in court
Next story
UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Just Posted

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 140 crashes on Vancouver Island, resulting in 27 injuries

Victoria eatery named one of Canada’s best new restaurants

Magnolia Hotel’s Courtney Room named in country’s top 10 best new spots by Air Canada magazine, enRoute

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

Uvic PhD candidate leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Gathering planned for Victoria’s Jewish community following Pittsburgh shooting

Eleven people were killed Saturday morning after a gunman stormed a synagogue

Loud car stereo lands man in court

Mischief charge for Central Saanich man who is not permitted to play his car stereo

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Campbell River area wants Island united against commercial water extraction

Strathcona Regional District pushing to block for-profit water extraction and bottling

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

‘Never give up,’ says mother who reunited with son who went missing 31 years ago

Jermaine Mann was allegedly abducted by his father when he was just 21 months old

B.C. NDP ministers defend proportional representation vote

What is urban, what is rural, how many MLAs will be appointed?

People with mental illness twice as likely to be victims of violence: study

Researcher hopes Canadian data will further destigmatize those suffering from mental health issues

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Parksville man faces 23 criminal charges

Craig Hannon denied bail in Port Alberni

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Most Read