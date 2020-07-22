The City of Victoria, the marine sector association and the South Island Prosperity Partnership have released a request for proposals for a new downtown Victoria Ocean Futures Innovation Hub. (Twitter/Greater Victoria Harbour Authority)

Victoria seeks development proposals for Ocean Futures Innovation Hub

Downtown hub to house small and large ocean and marine businesses

A central element of Victoria’s 20-year economic plan is in the works, as the city and its partners release a request for proposals to develop the Ocean Futures Innovation Hub (OFIH).

The hub would be built downtown, housing ocean and marine sector companies of all sizes. The city describes OFIH as a “key action” in its new Victoria 3.0, a plan designed to stimulate innovation and job growth in the region up to 2041.

A request for proposals released Wednesday seeks a contractor with experience in innovation hubs and knowledge of the ocean and marine industry nationally and globally.

READ ALSO: Latest Victoria economic plan features new conference centre, downtown tech transformations

The request asks that a location be identified for a pilot project or temporary hub by summer 2021. The maximum budget for the proposal only is $115,000.

OFIH is the initiative of a a three-way partnership between the marine sector association, the South Island Prosperity Partnership and the City of Victoria.

“Along with providing shared resources, a space for collaboration and educational events, the Ocean Futures Innovation Hub is an accelerator and incubator, offering critical business resources and mentorship needed for early-stage companies to grow,” said Julie Angus, CEO of Open Ocean Robotics, in a statement.

READ ALSO: Telus headquarters to come to Victoria in ‘landmark building’ development

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria landfill commercial access shift would have major impact: CRD director
Next story
Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Just Posted

Victoria seeks development proposals for Ocean Futures Innovation Hub

Downtown hub to house small and large ocean and marine businesses

UPDATED: CRD closes Mill Hill Park as crews battle wildfire

Langford Fire Rescue asking people to avoid the area

Victoria landfill commercial access shift would have major impact: CRD director

Willis Point representative says cumulative effect on neighbourhood being understated

Victoria advocates call for decriminalization of illicit drugs amid record number of overdoses

‘If the numbers were reversed … there would be outrage’

Royal Bay grads game of tag ends with food, care for the community

Students split $1,115 donation between Goldstream Food Bank, mental health program

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

Driver offers cash to be infected with COVID-19

The man hung around a Langley City business until police asked him to leave

Pickup driver hurt in fiery crash with logging truck on the highway near Nanaimo

Accident happened close to Cedar Road intersection near Nanaimo Airport a little after 6 a.m.

WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

One-third of the violations were in the service sector, which includes salons and restaurants

Dual Canadian-U.S. citizens face hostile reception on Vancouver Island

People asked to report suspicious licence plates to Canada Border Services Agency

Abbotsford officer dies of his injuries following assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young was assaulted on July 13 on Baker Street

UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

A 7.4 earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo

Rope team’s slimmest crew member climbs down 18 metres to harness pet

Self-reported B.C. fish farm data showed 14 farms with violating levels of lice

DFO says sea lice levels fine, but fish farm data shows otherwise

Most Read