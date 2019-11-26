Victoria seeks to replace many roles held by former Coun. Laurel Collins

Collins was elected to the federal government in the 2019 election

The City of Victoria has quite a few gaps to fill since former Coun. Laurel Collins formally resigned at the start of November.

Collins won a seat as an NDP MP in the 2019 federal election for the Victoria riding, after being voted to city council in 2018.

Her resignation triggers a byelection in February 2020 which will cost the city approximately $200,000.

In addition to replacing her as a councillor, the City also needs to replace her as a board member of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority and as Urban Food Table Council Liaison.

“Between now and a new member of council being sworn in, council may wish to consider appointments to fill these vacancies in some or all situations, or alternatively wait for the new council member before considering any appointments,” a staff report reads.

Since July 2019, Coun. Marianne Alto also stepped forward to replace Collins as the the liaison to the James Bay Neighbourhood Association.

Other vacancies coming up include a Regional Water Supply Commissioner, a liaison to the Fernwood Community association and Vic West community association, a member on the Climate Action Inter-Municipal Task Force, and the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C.

Of these appointments, a call for public input is only required for the Regional Water Supply Commission.

A full report about the implications of the upcoming byelection will be brought forward by city staff on Dec. 12.

